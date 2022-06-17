WFP Ethiopia Drought Response Situation Report #3 (April – May 2022)

Highlights

• The erratic gu rains in March and April confirmed four consecutive failed rain seasons - pushing 7.4 million people into hunger in southern and south-eastern Ethiopia.

• WFP is on-ground, aiming to support 3.5 million people with emergency food and nutrition assistance and through school feeding programmes, while helping smallholder farmers adapt to climate change.

• Due to funding shortages, WFP has been forced to cut food rations and the number of mothers and children receiving treatment for moderate acute malnutrition in the Somali and Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s regions.

Situation Overview

Severe drought has caused 7.4 million people to be food insecure in southern and south-eastern Ethiopia: 3.3 million in the Somali Region, 3.09 million in the Oromia region and 922,000 million people in the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples region.

Another 45,000 are food insecure and need of assistance in the Sidama Region.

Close to 300,000 people have migrated in search of water and pasture for their livestock – but at least 2.1 million livestock have already perished. Another 10 million are at risk of dying. Also devastating, more than half a million students have been missing school - either due to school closures or because their families need them to help generate income or care for livestock during this critical time.

While the seasonal gu short rains took place erratically in March and April, they were far below normal and did not replenish water resources. As a result, the food insecurity situation is expected to persist due to an insufficient harvest.

In response, WFP is supporting families with a combination of emergency relief and resilience building actions to save lives in the short-term and build resilience in the long-term. Food assistance is being delivered in the Somali Region, while malnourished children and mothers are treated with specialized nutritious foods. WFP also supports 12,000 agro-pastoralists with trainings on small-scale, drought-resistant agricultural techniques and entrepreneurial skills to help them build a flourishing business and diversify their livelihoods.

Meanwhile in the Oromia Region and the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Region, WFP is delivering specialized nutritious foods to address acute malnutrition concerns and providing nutritious school meals to over 117,000 children whose families have been affected by the drought.