WFP Ethiopia Drought Response Situation Report #1 - Situation Report #1

Highlights

• Early action is needed to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Ethiopia. WFP is already on the ground providing families with cash and emergency assistance, but they need scaledup support now, while the dry season is at its peak.

• WFP has already launched its Drought Response Plan, targeting 3.5 million people with emergency food and nutrition assistance, school feeding programmes as well as climate change adaptation and resilience building activities.

Situation Overview

Livestock are dying, crops are failing, and an estimated 5.7 million people wake up hungry every day in southern and south-eastern Ethiopia as the Horn of Africa grapples with the most severe drought since 1981.

The shortages of water and pasture are devastating livelihoods, forcing families from their homes across the regions in southern and south-eastern Ethiopia. In total, 6.8 million people have been affected by the drought.

Three consecutive failed rainy seasons have decimated crops and caused abnormally high livestock deaths; at least 484,000 livestock deaths have already been reported in the Oromia and Somali regions alone due to lack of animal feed and water. In mid-January 2022, it was reported the unusual migration of more than 17,000 households with over 1.4 million livestock in the Somali Region alone, as they search for water and green pasture. Thousands of livestock reportedly died along the way.

WFP is already on the ground, supporting families with a combination of emergency relief and resilience building actions to save lives in the short-term and build resilience in the long-term.

Food assistance, including specialized nutritious foods, are being delivered in the Somali Region, while malnourished children and mothers are treated by nutritionally fortified foods. In addition, WFP has already supported 12,000 agro-pastoralists with seeds and fertilizers as well as trainings on small-scale, drought-resistant agricultural techniques and entrepreneurial skills to help them build a flourishing business and diversify their livelihoods.

Meanwhile in the Oromia Region and the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Region, WFP is delivering its nutritionally fortified foods to address acute malnutrition concerns and providing nutritious school meals to children whose families have been affected by the drought.