18 May 2018

WFP Ethiopia Drought Emergency Situation Report #12, April 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2018
preview
Download PDF (473.83 KB)

In Numbers

2.1 million people in the Somali Region are being supported by WFP’s emergency relief assistance.

851,000 children under five and pregnant and nursing women nationwide are receiving specialized nutritious food to treat moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

Highlights

  • Flash floods in the Somali Region have washed away homes, livestock and public infrastructure, cutting off access to many districts. According to a multi-sector, joint rapid flood assessment, conducted in the Somali Region an estimated 165,000 people have been affected by the flooding.

  • As a result of the floods many of the main roads in the Somali Region are currently impassable, cutting off access to people in need of humanitarian assistance.

Situation Update

  • According to the 2018 Humanitarian Disaster Resilience Plan (HDRP), an estimated 7.88 million people in Ethiopia will require food assistance in 2018. The Somali Region remains the epicentre of the drought and recent flash floods, with an estimated 1.8 million people in need of lifesaving food assistance.

  • WFP is providing emergency relief assistance to the Somali Region while the Government of Ethiopia and the Joint Emergency Operation Program (JEOP), an NGO consortium provide relief assistance to the rest of the country.

  • Heavy rainfall and flash floods since mid-April in the Somali Region have washed away livestock, homes and public infrastructure. A multi-sector, joint rapid flood assessment, conducted in the Somali region, has found an estimated 165,000 people have been affected by the flooding, of whom more than 124,000 have been displaced from their homes. Most of the displaced population are congregated in evacuation centres, while several thousand remain stranded, surrounded by flood waters in various locations.

  • The risk of disease, such as diarrhoea and even cholera, have increased as residents have little to no access to safe drinking water.

  • The Government of Ethiopia activated a National Flood Task Force on 19 April, to coordinate flood mitigation, preparedness and response efforts. It comprises members from Government entities and key humanitarian partners, including WFP.

