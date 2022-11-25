WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

4.8 million people assisted

USD 900,170 cash-based transfers provided

USD 517 million October 2022 - March 2023 net funding requirements

59,183 mt of food assistance distributed

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 4.8 million people, including those affected by drought and floods, internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, and malnourished women and children.

Relief

• In September, WFP provided food assistance to 2.7 million people, affected by drought and conflict.

• Despite delays in dispatch of relief assistance in the Tigray Region due to a lack of fuel supply, WFP was able to provide food assistance to 1.04 million people in need in Tigray.

• WFP also provided food assistance to 208,547 and 282,475 food insecure internally displaced people and those in host communities in Afar and Amhara regions respectively.

• In the Somali Region, WFP continued to provide food assistance to internally displaced people and people affected by drought during the month. WFP also assisted 1.16 million people with 19,662 mt of food during the month.

Nutrition

• In September, WFP provided 6,593 mt of specialized nutritious foods for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) to 1.09 million children under the age of 5, and pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls.

Support to Refugees

• WFP supported 758,842 refugees with food assistance in 24 refugee camps across Ethiopia during the month of September. Due to significant funding shortfalls, WFP was only able to provide 50 percent of the standard ration.

School Feeding

• In September, WFP’s school feeding programme reached 75,825 beneficiaries with on-site school feeding across Afar, Amhara, Oromia and Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region (SNNPR). However, due to the conflict in Northern Ethiopia two out of five targeted zones in Afar region were inaccessible, making it difficult for WFP to deliver school meals to 25,000 children in 240 schools. Similarly, in Amhara region, out of six targeted woredas, three woredas were inaccessible, affecting 19,000 children in 90 schools.

Fresh Food Vouchers

• The Fresh Food Vouchers (FFV) support households with pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls, and children under the age of two, to access fresh foods and improve their dietary diversity. During the month of September, WFP reached 57,184 people with FFV and 2,783 people with Social Behavioral Change Communications (i.e. cooking demonstrations)

Livelihood Support

• To strengthen livelihoods of vulnerable households, WFP supported 20,340 people through its resilience building and livelihood activities in the Somali and Gambella regions.

• In Gambella, WFP working in collaboration with the local government and bureau of Agriculture supported cattle vaccination campaigns, reaching 3,415 households.

Climate Risk Management

• WFP continued to implement the R4 Rural Resilience Initiative to enable vulnerable rural families to increase their food and income security by managing climate-related risks.

• As part of the R4 regreening for resilience initiative, WFP continued its support in Somali region, where large parts of the population depend on pastoralism. Over 3,550 pastoralist households engaged through WFP’s cash-for-work, are contributing to sustainable environmental and natural resource management

Supply Chain

• In September, WFP transported over 15,450 mt of humanitarian cargo using its own dedicated fleet trucks.

• In Tigray, WFP dispatched 11,238 mt of food commodities.

• In Amhara, 333 mt of nutrition supplies have been dispatched across the region.

• In Afar, WFP dispatched 5,117 mt of relief food assistance to Zones 2 and 4 in September.

• The Logistics Cluster provided a storage service on behalf of 10 partners and received 2,222 m3 of humanitarian cargo in September.

• The Logistics Cluster facilitated a total of 425 mt of humanitarian cargo to five regions. Cargo facilitated through the airlift includes 46 mt of health, nutrition, and technology items on behalf of nine partners in September.

United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS)

• In September, UNHAS transported 0.64 mt of humanitarian cargo and 227 passengers within Ethiopia.

• As of 25 August, all UNHAS flights to Tigray have been halted.

Accountability to Affected Populations

• In September, WFP continued to ensure its partners utilised community-based complaints feedback mechanisms (CFM) for affected populations. Main feedback were delays in distribution, ration cuts, requests for information and additional assistance. To tackle this, WFP implemented the use of distribution-day appointment tickets for smooth distribution and orderly crowd control. The team posted ration entitlements at every distribution and public space for refugees' information.