WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

5.4 million people assisted

USD 1.6 million cash-based transfers

USD 426 million (October 2021 - March 2022) net funding requirements

64,097 mt of food assistance distributed

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP provided food and nutritional assistance to 5.4 million people, including those affected by drought and floods, internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees and malnourished children and women. Across conflict-affected Northern Ethiopia (Afar, Amhara and Tigray), WFP continued to provide life-saving assistance.

Relief

• In Tigray, WFP continued to deliver round two of its emergency food assistance response – and has reached 2.18 million people since May. In Afar and Amhara, WFP reached 71,993 and 211,070 IDPs and food insecure people respectively.

• In the Somali Region, WFP continued to provide in-kind food assistance to drought and flood-affected people and IDPs. WFP assisted 2.1 million people through its second round of food distributions, and a further 859,128 in the third round of distributions under 2021 humanitarian response plan.

Nutrition

• WFP distributed 3,366 mt of specialized nutritious foods to 722,639 children aged 6-59 months, as well as pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) through targeted supplementary feeding programme (TSFP) for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

Support to Refugees

• WFP supported 740,776 refugees with in-kind food assistance and cash-based transfers in 24 refugee camps. Of these, 126, 838 children aged 6-59 months and PLWGs benefited from assistance in camps.

School Feeding

• In September, WFP school feeding activities were limited as schools closed down for summer holidays. However, WFP completed the targeting of schools in preparation for the new academic year beginning 11 October 2021.

Fresh Food Vouchers (FFV)

• The FFV Programme supports households with PLWGs and children under two years of age to improve their access to fresh food and improve their dietary diversity. In September, challenges related to conflict and insecurity hampered FFV access – reaching only 3,618 beneficiaries for Amhara and Afar Regions.

Livelihoods

• To strengthen livelihoods of communities, WFP established a solar based irrigation system for crop producing cooperatives in the Somali region.