WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

4.6 million people assisted

USD 3.9 million cash-based transfers provided

USD 463 million (November 2021 - April 2022) net funding requirements

52,329 mt of food assistance distributed

Operational Updates

• In October, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 4.6 million people, including those affected by drought and floods, internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees and malnourished women and children. WFP continued to provide life-saving assistance in conflict-affected Northern Ethiopia.

Relief

• In the Tigray Region, WFP continued to deliver emergency food assistance through Round 2 distributions to 763,663 people. In the Afar and Amhara Regions, WFP provided food and nutritional assistance to 242,868 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and food insecure people in host communities in October.

• In the Somali Region, WFP continued to provide food assistance to IDPs and people affected by climate shocks in October. WFP assisted 1.4 million people with 25,561 mt of food and USD1.96 million in cash-based transfers (CBT) through Round 3 distributions during October.

Nutrition*

• In October, WFP distributed 4,209 mt of specialized nutritious foods to 852,760 children aged 6 to 59 months, as well as pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) under targeted supplementary feeding (TSF) and blanket supplementary feeding (BSF) activities for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

Support to Refugees

• WFP supported 740,776 refugees with 8,580 mt of in-kind food assistance and USD 422,100 cash-based transfers (CBT) in 24 refugee camps across Ethiopia in October. Due to critical funding gaps, food rations will be cut from 84 percent to 60 percent of the recommended daily kilo calorie intake starting in November 2021.

School Feeding

• In October, WFP’s school feeding activities were limited due to the ongoing conflict in the Afar Region. However, WFP continued to provide technical support and training on Home-Grown School Feeding in the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region (SNNPR) in order to begin school feeding activities in November.

Fresh Food Vouchers (FFV)

• The FFV Programme supports households with PLWG and children under the age of two to access fresh food and improve their dietary diversity. In October, conflict and insecurity in the Amhara Region hampered WFP’s FFV programme access – WFP was only able to reach 3,618 beneficiaries with USD 88,238.

Livelihoods

• To strengthen the livelihoods of communities, WFP supported over 54,625 people through trainings on village savings and loan associations and other livelihood strengthening activities.