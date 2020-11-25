WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

5.5 million people in need assisted by WFP operations January -September 2020.

11.8 million vulnerable people face acute food insecurity in 2020.

US$ 209.6 million (December 2020 - May 2021) net funding requirements (66 percent of the total requirement)

Operational Updates

• Between January and September, WFP has assisted over 5.5 million people with food or cash assistance. These include drought and flood-affected people, internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, and malnourished children and women.

• The leading relief food operators - the Joint Emergency Operation for Food Assistance in Ethiopia Program (JEOP – a consortium of NGOs), the National Disaster Management Commission (NDRMC) and WFP - continued to dispatch food and cash assistance for drought and flood-affected people and IDPs under the fourth and fifth rounds of 2020.

• WFP continues to successfully implement livelihood interventions, including the Satellite Index Insurance for Pastoralists in Ethiopia (SIIPE) and “R4” Rural Resilience Initiative. Despite the challenges of desert locusts, flooding and COVID-19, WFP has assisted 15,500 households in Somali Region through SIIPE. The R4 initiative has also benefited 65,000 households in Amhara and Tigray regions in 2020.

• WFP has supported over 707,000 refugees in 26 refugee camps and four sites with food and cash assistance in October. The food and cash assistance totalled over 11,100 mt of food and almost ETB 33 million transferred to refugees in need, of whom over 375,000 were women.

• As part of WFP’s Fresh Food Voucher ( (FFV) initiative, the fifteenth round of vouchers have been transferred to 24,000 households, totalling 124,000 people reached in the Amhara region. The FFV initiative supports households with pregnant and lactating women/children under 2 to improve their access to fresh food through vouchers.

• Between June and September 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased twelve-fold. Testing has been reduced due to shortages of laboratory materials. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that the positivity rate from current testing is over 10 percent