WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

2.3 million people assisted

51,000 MT of food distributed

US$ 4 million via cash-based transfers

US$ 164 Million (Nov 2019-April 2020) net funding requirements

• The above-average start of the deyr/hagaya (Oct-Dec) rains resulted in one of the wettest Octobers in recorded history. Localized flooding resulting from the overflow of river Shebelle in Somali region resulted in displacement of over 200,000 people and loss of crop and livestock.

• The Government provided initial food and non-food assistance, of which WFP provided its fleet trucks to deliver Government food from warehouses in Gode. Following a subsequent request from the Government, WFP is preparing a flood-response from November for 206,000 beneficiaries in Somali Region.

• In October, WFP assisted 2.3 million beneficiaries (65 percent of the planned); 73 percent of whom received food while 27 percent received cash or pay-outs from climate risk reduction insurance.

• Under Activity One (Relief), 0.7 million people received unconditional food transfers in October under Round four (October-November) under the: (i) Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) in Somali Region; and (ii) HRP for internally displaced persons in East and West Hararghe in Oromia Region. Round Four distributions will continue into November, with a planning figure of 1.2 million people. Localized conflict and flooding continue to restrict physical access in Oromia and Somali regions, causing some delays. In aggregate, US$ 36 million is required to meet the full requirements under Activity One (Relief) from November 2019 to April 2020.

• Under Activity Two which focuses on treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, WFP provided specialized nutritious food to approximately 435,000 malnourished pregnant and nursing mothers and children aged 6-59 months (44 percent of the original planning figure) for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition. The under-achievement is due to resource shortfalls which has resulted in a prioritization exercise with Government and partners which to revised the planning numbers downwards. Access issues have delayed distribution, due to localized flooding and conflict in Oromia Region, Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples Region and Somali Region. US$ 64 million is required to meet the requirements from November 2019 to April 2020.

• Under the refugee activity (, 664,000 refugees received food and/or cash transfers in the 26 camps (185,000 received cash transfers). WFP supported refugees with a complementary and targeted assistance such as fortified foods to treat and prevent moderate acute malnutrition amongst pregnant and nursing women and children under five as well as providing school meals in primary schools. WFP requires US$ 37 million to enable WFP to continue assistance from November 2019 to April 2020.

• Under the livelihood component for refugees and host communities, WFP provided income-generation trainings and access to financial products to 2,000 beneficiaries. An estimated 45 percent of those reached were refugees and 55 percent from host communities