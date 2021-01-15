WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

19,500 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.1 m cash-based transfers made

USD 210 m (December 2020 - May 2021) net funding requirements (33 percent of the total requirement)

1.8 million people assisted in November 2020

Operational Updates

General Food Assistance

In the month of November, WFP has assisted 1.8 million people with food or cash assistance. These include drought and floodaffected people, internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, and malnourished children and women.

The leading relief food operators - the Joint Emergency Operation for Food Assistance in Ethiopia Program (JEOP – a consortium of non-governmental organisations), the National Disaster Management Commission (NDRMC) and WFP - continued to dispatch food and cash assistance for drought and flood-affected people and IDPs under the fifth round of distributions for 2020. To date, a total of 4 million beneficiaries received food assistance through cash-based transfers (CBT) and in-kind food distributions.

WFP continues to carry out livelihood interventions, including the Satellite Index Insurance for Pastoralists in Ethiopia (SIIPE) and Rural Resilience Initiative “R4”; activities are temporarily halted in the Tigray Region due to the ongoing crisis. Despite the challenges posed by the invasion of desert locusts, flooding and the COVID19 pandemic, WFP managed to assist 15,500 households in the Somali Region through SIIPE and 65,000 households through the R4 initiative in Amhara and Tigray regions in 2020.