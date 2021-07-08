WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, May 2021

In the Somali Region, WFP continued to provide in-kind food assistance to drought and flood-affected people and IDPs. WFP is entirely responsible for the provision of food assistance in this Region. WFP reached 1.15 million people through its first round of food distributions under the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan, delivering USD 225,220 (ETB 9.84 million) in cash-based transfers (CBT) to 32,000 people in the Region.