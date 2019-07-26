WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

9,700 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 272 m six-month (June-November 2019) net funding requirements

2 m people assisted in May 2019

Operational Updates

• A total of 8.3 million Ethiopians will require humanitarian assistance in 2019, as per the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). This includes acutely food-insecure, ‘resident’ Ethiopians and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

• The National Meteorological Agency has confirmed belowaverage performance of the 2019 summer (JuneSeptember) rains, expected to impact production and livelihoods in pastoral areas, primarily in Somali Region.

• In May, WFP assisted two million beneficiaries, 33 percent of the planned six million beneficiaries. This was due to delays stemming from access issues linked to localised conflicts, and funding constraints.

• Activity one (relief) of the Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP) is implemented in rounds to correspond to national processes. Under round one – which covers January to May- unconditional food transfers were provided to a total 450,820 people (26 percent of the planned beneficiaries).

New accountability procedures caused delays with targeting and registration, which means some beneficiaries will receive their May entitlements in June. Humanitarian assistance was provided using multiple transfer modalities (cash, in-kind or a combination of both) to both HRPidentified beneficiaries and conflict-affected IDPs.

• A total 373,100 pregnant and nursing mothers and children aged 6-59 months (82 percent of planned) received specialised nutritious foods to help them recover from malnutrition through the Targeted Supplementary Feeding Programme (TSFP) under ICSP Activity two (nutrition). This included an estimated 61,020 Ethiopians (IDPs and drought-affected).

• Under ICSP Activity three (Refugees), 672,840 refugees−90 percent of planned, were assisted through a combination of food and cash. This included specialised assistance to mothers and children under TSFP, Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programme (BSFP), and school feeding.