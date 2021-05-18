WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

- 4 million people assisted

- US$ 2 million cash-based transfers made

- US$ 314 million (April - September 2021) net funding requirements

- 44,500 mt of food assistance distributed

Operational Updates

In March, WFP assisted 4 million people, including drought and flood-affected people, internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, and malnourished children and women. WFP extended its emergency relief food assistance response in Tigray and continued to mobilize food assistance and augment secondary transport capacity for relief distributions, as requested by the Government.

Relief

In the Tigray Region, WFP started its relief food distribution in three accessible woredas in Southern Tigray in favor of 399,860 people. WFP also established a presence in Shire for the scale-up of its relief assistance to 1.4 million beneficiaries in Tigray.

In the Somali Region, WFP continued to provide in-kind food assistance to drought and flood-affected people and IDPs. WFP is entirely responsible for relief food assistance in this Region. WFP began the first round of food distributions under the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan. WFP delivered digital cash-based transfers (CBT) at six food distribution points and is preparing for round one of CBT in Somali region.

Nutrition

WFP distributed 2,067 mt of specialized nutritious food to 412,556 children aged 6-59 months, and pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) through targeted supplementary feeding (TSF) for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

Insecurity in the Tigray Region has interrupted access to markets and services, leading to an increase in malnutrition cases among pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) and children. WFP carried out its blanket supplementary feeding programme (BSFP) in three accessible districts in Tigray and assisted 45,286 children and 23,349 PLWG with an aim of preventing malnutrition/cushioning children and women.

Refugees response

WFP supported 699,863 refugees through the distribution of in-kind food and cash-based transfers (CBT) in 24 refugee camps. In total, WFP distributed 11,229 mt of food and transferred US$643,140 in cash. Funding shortfalls for refugee operations resulted in refugees receiving 81 percent of the minimum recommended daily nutritional intake.

School feeding

Adhering to the national COVID-19 safety measures, WFP reached 186,900 school children in Afar and Oromia Regions with 1,750 mt of food.

Fresh Food Vouchers

The FFV Programme supports households with pregnant and lactating women/children under 2 years of age to improve their access to fresh food and improve dietary diversity. US$ 271,600 through fresh food vouchers (FFV), were transferred to 105,730 people to enable them to purchase fresh food. In addition, a catch-up cycle of US$5,326 was distributed and in favor of 1,440 people (288 households).