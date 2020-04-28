WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

The first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ethiopia in March 2020, though the infection rates remain, humanitarian needs are expected to increase in the coming months. WFP anticipates that food assistance requirements will likely increase should COVID-19 spread. There are indications that the urban poor and those in informal sectors will face food consumption gaps should the pandemic spread in Ethiopia. The Food Cluster provisionally estimates that an additional 9 million people in rural and urban areas will require cash or food transfers as a result of COVID-19.

The desert locust infestation is likely to worsen food insecurity. Impacted areas are in belg crop-producing areas such as Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region (SNNPR), zones in eastern Amhara and southern Tigray and all pastoral areas.

The Government and the Food Cluster are estimating the number of people likely to require humanitarian assistance due to the impacts of COVID-19 and desert locusts. The results will be incorporated within a revised 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). Under the HRP relief food sector, three food partners currently assist 7 million people: the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) - 3.7 million; WFP - 1.9 million; and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) under the Joint Emergency Operation (JEOP) - 1.4 million;).

In line with WFP’s COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, addressing key sectoral and cross-cutting, and operational priorities in the Government’s COVID-19 National Emergency Response Plan, and within the context of the United Nations system’s contribution to the Plan, WFP is prioritizing life-saving activities: (1) Prioritized assistance: relief assistance for food insecure households including internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, and mothers and children in targeted supplementary feeding (TSF) activities will continue to receive support. (2) New assistance: recognizing that a substantial portion of additional food assistance requirements caused by COVID- 19 will be in urban contexts, WFP and partners are exploring the options for cash and food transfers in urban areas, including in Addis Ababa (WFP support is currently in rural areas only).

WFP reached 3.2 million beneficiaries (60 percent of the overall planning levels) in March through six different activities, including relief, targeted supplementary feeding, refugee response and school feeding. There were delays for HRP relief assistance (Activity 1) in Somali Region, with only 40 percent of the planned beneficiaries assisted in March due to COVID-19 border closures and transportation hold-ups. WFP reduced the capacity delays by expanding the pool of transporters,

WFP and partners have introduced preventive measure at the food distributions sites to limit the spread of possible COVID-19 infections by, where possible, combining two distribution rounds into one thereby limiting the number of gatherings.

Physical distancing and handwashing were implemented at distribution sites and health centres, where hygiene posters were displayed. WFP and partner organizations require personal protection equipment.