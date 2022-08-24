WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

3.2 million people assisted

USD 1 million cash-based transfers provided

USD 511 million June - November 2022 net funding requirements

36,863 mt of food assistance distributed

Operational Updates

Relief

In June, WFP provided food and cash assistance to 1.74 million people – 51 percent of its target of 3.86 million. WFP was only able to meet half of its target due to a lack of fuel, insecurity, and funding constraints.

WFP suspended dispatch of relief assistance in the Tigray Region due to a lack of fuel supply. However, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 107,789 and 255,007 food insecure internally displaced people and those in host communities in Afar and Amhara regions respectively.