WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

4.14 million people assisted

USD 2.65 million in cash transfers

USD 377 million (July - December 2021) net funding requirements

49,620 mt of food assistance distributed

Operational Updates

WFP assisted 4.14 million people, including drought and flood-affected people, internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees and malnourished children and women in June. WFP continued round two of its emergency food assistance relief response in Tigray, but the entire humanitarian response was brought to a standstill in mid-June due to active conflict and a host of challenges.

Relief

In the Somali Region, WFP continued to provide in-kind food assistance to drought and flood-affected people and IDPs. WFP is entirely responsible for the provision of food assistance in this region. WFP has now reached 2.03 million people through its first round of food distributions under the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan, delivering USD 1.48 million (ETB 64.9 million) in cash-based transfers (CBT) to 226,252 people in the Region.

In the Tigray Region, WFP reached 1.5 million people in its first round of food distribution. In the second round, WFP has reached 380,676 people, 22 percent of its objective, owing to the brief suspension of its activities in the Region due to insecurity.

Nutrition

Insecurity in Tigray has interrupted access to markets and services, leading to an increase in malnutrition cases among PLWG and children. WFP has targeted 85 woredas in Tigray, including IDP locations, to address the critical nutritional needs.

WFP distributed 3,334 metric tons (mt) of specialized nutritious food to 703,753 children aged 6-59 months, as well as pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) through targeted supplementary feeding (TSF) for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

Support to Refugees

School Feeding

Climate Risk Management

To strengthen the livelihoods and resilience of refugee and host community farmers, WFP distributed USD 1.1 million worth of CBT to 160,305 beneficiaries in the Somali Region.

In the Gambella Region, WFP trained 2,238 households on topics such as climate smart agriculture, bee keeping, home gardening, crop production and business plan development. Social Protection and Livelihoods

To improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers, WFP trained 66 development agents on agricultural practices such as fodder production and rangeland management.

Logistics

In June, WFP transported over 13,200 mt for its relief, nutrition and refugee operations across the Tigray Region. Since the beginning of the crisis, a total of 44,000 mt of food assistance was dispatched into Tigray.

WFP transported over 70,600 mt of food on behalf of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) as part of WFP's common services into and within the Tigray Region.

WFP continued to operate its Last Mile Solution (LMS) and Bag Marking Solution (BMS) to improve its systems to track food commodities. In June, WFP recorded a transfer of 24,063 mt of commodities through the LMS covering 62 different locations. Over 2,389 mt were tagged with the BMS and delivered to 106 different locations. Since the beginning of the two initiative projects, in June 2019 for the LMS and June 2020 for the BMS, over 37,000 mt were tagged with BMS and over 353,000 metric tons were confirmed with LMS.