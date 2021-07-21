Ethiopia + 2 more
WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, June 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
4.14 million people assisted
USD 2.65 million in cash transfers
USD 377 million (July - December 2021) net funding requirements
49,620 mt of food assistance distributed
Operational Updates
WFP assisted 4.14 million people, including drought and flood-affected people, internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees and malnourished children and women in June. WFP continued round two of its emergency food assistance relief response in Tigray, but the entire humanitarian response was brought to a standstill in mid-June due to active conflict and a host of challenges.
Relief
In the Tigray Region, WFP reached 1.5 million people in its first round of food distribution. In the second round, WFP has reached 380,676 people, 22 percent of its objective, owing to the brief suspension of its activities in the Region due to insecurity.
In the Somali Region, WFP continued to provide in-kind food assistance to drought and flood-affected people and IDPs. WFP is entirely responsible for the provision of food assistance in this region. WFP has now reached 2.03 million people through its first round of food distributions under the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan, delivering USD 1.48 million (ETB 64.9 million) in cash-based transfers (CBT) to 226,252 people in the Region.
Nutrition
WFP distributed 3,334 metric tons (mt) of specialized nutritious food to 703,753 children aged 6-59 months, as well as pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) through targeted supplementary feeding (TSF) for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).
Insecurity in Tigray has interrupted access to markets and services, leading to an increase in malnutrition cases among PLWG and children. WFP has targeted 85 woredas in Tigray, including IDP locations, to address the critical nutritional needs.
Support to Refugees
- WFP supported 687,881 refugees with in-kind food assistance and CBT in 24 refugee camps in June. Of these, 65,311 primary school children benefited from school feeding in 24 camps.
School Feeding
- WFP reached 186,903 school children in the Afar and Oromia Regions with 2,654 mt of food assistance.
Climate Risk Management
To improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers, WFP trained 66 development agents on agricultural practices such as fodder production and rangeland management.
In the Gambella Region, WFP trained 2,238 households on topics such as climate smart agriculture, bee keeping, home gardening, crop production and business plan development.
Social Protection and Livelihoods
To strengthen the livelihoods and resilience of refugee and host community farmers, WFP distributed USD 1.1 million worth of CBT to 160,305 beneficiaries in the Somali Region.
Logistics
In June, WFP transported over 13,200 mt for its relief, nutrition and refugee operations across the Tigray Region. Since the beginning of the crisis, a total of 44,000 mt of food assistance was dispatched into Tigray.
WFP transported over 70,600 mt of food on behalf of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) as part of WFP's common services into and within the Tigray Region.
WFP continued to operate its Last Mile Solution (LMS) and Bag Marking Solution (BMS) to improve its systems to track food commodities. In June, WFP recorded a transfer of 24,063 mt of commodities through the LMS covering 62 different locations. Over 2,389 mt were tagged with the BMS and delivered to 106 different locations. Since the beginning of the two initiative projects, in June 2019 for the LMS and June 2020 for the BMS, over 37,000 mt were tagged with BMS and over 353,000 metric tons were confirmed with LMS.
In June, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transportation of 661 mt of humanitarian cargo into Tigray, assisting 19 partners. Since the beginning of the Tigray Operation, the Logistics Cluster has facilitated the transport of over 4500 mt of cargo on behalf of 41 partners.
Gender and Protection
- WFP received 169 cases through the helpline in June; 35 percent of the calls were made by women and 65 percent by men. By the end of the month, 59 percent of the cases had been resolved.
Cross-border Assistance to South Sudan
- Despite ongoing insecurity challenges and road inaccessibility, WFP continued cross-border support to South Sudan. WFP delivered 1,703 mt of food commodities via airdrop, water, and road transportation. WFP dispatched 11,893 mt of commodities from Ethiopia to Sudan between January and end-of-June 2021.
United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS)
In June, UNHAS transported 1,828 kg of light humanitarian cargo and 214 passengers.
24 humanitarian organizations used UNHAS’s services in June, including for two medical evacuations.