WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

34,000 mt of food distributed

US$ 310 m (Jul-Dec 2019) net funding requirements

3 m people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

• The delayed, erratically distributed and below-average cumulative rains this year may result in “Crisis” Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) Phase 3 outcomes persisting in some parts of the country. In Oromia and Somali regions, Level 3 classification is expected to remain through to January 2020. If WFP’s assistance is interrupted, 20 percent of the poorest households in the region (including IDPs) could be pushed into level 4 IPC Classification (“Emergency”), leading to an increase in malnutrition levels. The insufficient rains will also impact food security in Amhara, Oromia, Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region and Tigray, as it will impact belg harvest. (Source: Famine Early Warning Systems Network June-December 2019).

• The average year-on-year nominal prices of maize, sorghum, wheat, and sergegna (mixed white-red teff) saw a significant and sudden increase over the past three months: 22, 25, 17, and 22 percent respectively for the months of March, April and May. The continued depreciation of the Birr against the United States dollar in parallel markets has made staple food (e.g. pasta, rice, wheat) imports in Somali Region more expensive, constraining availability and access to food for a significant proportion of pastoralists and urban residents (Source: WFP Market Watch, June 2019).

• In June, WFP assisted 3.1 million beneficiaries, 88 percent of the monthly planned beneficiaries.

• Activity one (relief) of the Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP) has two sub-activities. The first is implemented in “rounds” (duration of around six weeks) to correspond to the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) in Somali Region. In June, under round two (June to mid-July), unconditional food transfers were provided to one million HRP-identified beneficiaries (100 percent of the planned figure for June). A memorandum of understanding was signed with Jijiga University to provide capacity strengthening training to the Disaster Risk Prevention and Preparedness Bureau (DPBP) in 80 woredas (districts). The university will also conduct postdistribution monitoring. Discussions are underway with the federal and regional government to digitalise HRP beneficiary registration and management through SCOPE, WFP’s webbased application used for beneficiary registrations, distribution planning, transfers and distribution reporting.

• Under the second sub-activity of ICSP Activity one, 338,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were assisted approximately 90 percent of those planned, in East and West Hararghe, Oromia Region in June. Post-distribution monitoring for this sub-activity is underway. To meet the full needs (July-December) under ICSP Activity one, USD 79 million is required, with a pipeline break expected from August.

• A total of 444,500 malnourished pregnant and nursing mothers and children aged 6-59 months (80 percent of planned figure for June) received specialised nutritious foods to help them recover from malnutrition through the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) under ICSP Activity two (nutrition). Due to funding constraints, an implementation plan was developed that prioritised assistance to the most vulnerable woredas, revising the planning number from 1.2 to 0.6 million for June. To meet the full needs (July-December), USD 49 million is required, with a pipeline break expected from August.

• Under ICSP Activity three, 673,000 refugees in camps (92 - percent of the planned) were assisted through food and cash transfers. This included specialised assistance to mothers and children under treatment and prevent of MAM, and school feeding activities. Refugee and host community livelihood interventions began in some camps. To meet the full needs (July- December), USD 22 million is required, with a pipeline break expected in November.

• Under the School Feeding (ICSP Activity four), only 18 percent of the planned children (Ethiopians) received daily meals (62,000), due to funding constraints. To meet the full needs (July-December), USD five million is required.

• Under ICSP Activity five, the Productive Safety Net Programme, WFP assisted 442,000 core beneficiaries (85 percent of those planned) together with the Government in Somali Region. To meet the full needs (July-December), USD one million is required.