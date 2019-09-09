WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

44,000 mt of food distributed

US$ 177 m (Sep 2019-Feb 2020) net funding requirements

4 m people assisted in July 2019

▪ The Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Analysis report was launched by WFP and the Central Statistical Agency in July. The report identifies food insecurity by location and population group. Findings from the report will guide WFP in developing its Country Strategic Plan for 2020-2025, as well as be a reference document for other actors in food and nutrition security in the country. Key findings include national food insecurity at 25 percent, or 26 million people, with the highest levels found in Amhara, followed by Afar and Tigray.

▪ In July, WFP assisted almost four million beneficiaries, which was 85 percent of the planning level; 76 percent of this assistance was provided via food transfers, 20 percent via cash-based transfers and four percent via a climate risk reduction insurance scheme.

▪ Activity one (relief) of the Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP) assisted 2.3 million beneficiaries through three sub-activities: (i) Relief food assistance to 1,331,000 beneficiaries (72 percent of planned) under the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) under the second round of 2019 distributions in Somali Region; (ii) Relief food assistance to 375,000 internally displaced persons in East and West Hararghe in Oromia Region (96 percent of planned); and (iii) Relief cash assistance under the HRP-Productive Safety Net Programme (PSNP) integrated cash pilot to 616,000 beneficiaries (100 percent of planned). To meet the full needs for September 2019 - February 2020, USD 80 million is required.

▪ Around 362,000 malnourished pregnant and nursing mothers and children aged 6-59 months (74 percent of the planned figure) received specialized nutritious foods intended to treat moderate acute malnutrition under ICSP Activity two (treatment of moderate acute malnutrition). Due to funding shortfalls, WFP, after consultation with the Ministry of Health, UNICEF and other partners, was forced to target assistance to only the most vulnerable areas among “priority one” districts and has been covering only 65 percent of the full assessed requirements since April 2019. To meet the full needs for September 2019 - February 2020, US$ 53 million is required.

▪ Under ICSP Activity three, 676,000 refugees in camps (91 percent of the planned) were assisted through food and cash transfers. This included the provision of fortified foods to mothers and children to treat and prevent moderate acute malnutrition. Livelihood interventions targeting both refugees and host communities continue to scale up. The number of refugees in camps eligible for assistance is expected to decrease from August onwards as WFP and partners start using the updated refugee population figures as per the UNHCR-led Level 3 (comprehensive) registration/verification.