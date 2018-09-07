WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, July 2018

In Numbers

Operational context

Ethiopia is the second most populous country in Africa with 102 million people. Over the past seven years, Ethiopia has achieved high economic growth averaging 11 percent per annum, and reduced extreme poverty from 61 to 31 percent, enabling it to eradicate extreme poverty and hunger rates by half, as was targeted in Millennium Development Goal (MDG) 1. The Government's medium term strategic framework Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP II), promotes agricultural development to achieve food and nutrition security, with the aim of building resilience, and places emphasis on the production of high-value crops and on livestock. The overarching objective of GTP II is the realization of Ethiopia's vision of becoming a middle-income country by 2025. WFP Ethiopia’s Country Strategy focuses on disaster risk management and resource management, basic social services, and agriculture markets and livelihoods. The overarching goal is to reduce hunger and to contribute to Ethiopia’s transformation. The Humanitarian Disaster Resilience Plan assesses that 7.88 million people in Ethiopia will require emergency food assistance in 2018, with a further 8 million assisted with cash and food transfers though the Productive Safety Net Programme.

Operational Updates

WFP plans on providing emergency relief assistance to 2 million people in the Somali Region (1.6 million droughtaffected, 300,000 conflict-induced internally displaced persons (IDPs), and 100,000 people affected by recent floods). In addition, 900,000 drought-affected people registered under the Government’s Productive Safety Net Programme (PSNP) in the Somali Region are to receive complementary food assistance due to acute food insecurity in July. However, due to insecurity and delayed dispatches of food (see Challenges), WFP has not yet reached all the targeted people.

Through the integrated cash-based transfer activity to assist 616,000 people for six months in Somali Region, 174,000 beneficiaries are targeted under the Humanitarian Disaster Resilience Plan (HDRP) and 442,000 beneficiaries are under the PSNP.

At the request of the Government, WFP is providing emergency food relief to 300,000 people displaced by earlier conflicts in the East and West Hararghe Zones in the Oromia Region for six months.

In July, WFP planned to assist 641,000 acutely malnourished children under 5, and pregnant and nursing women in Ethiopia, including 13,000 conflictinduced IDPs (children under 5, and pregnant and nursing women) in Oromia Region. However, due to delayed dispatches of nutritious commodities (see Challenges), WFP has so far reached only 32 percent of the planned beneficiaries (214,400 people).

In response to the influx of IDPs in West Guji Zone (Oromia Region) and Gedeo Zone (Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Region), WFP and cooperating partners are treating moderate acute malnutrition for 147,000 children under 5 and pregnant and nursing women in the two zones.

In July, WFP distributed food assistance to 689,000 refugees, of whom 146,000 (in 13 refugee camps) received a combination of food and cash transfers.

Through the R4 Rural Resilience Initiative, WFP continues to support smallholder farmers who benefit from the Government-led PSNP. In July, 3,543 households in Tigray and 2,286 households in Amhara enrolled into the initiative.