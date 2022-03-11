WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

3.6 million people assisted

USD 6.7 million cash-based transfers provided

USD 667 million (February - July 2022) net funding requirements

33,326 mt of food assistance distributed

Operational Updates

• In January, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 3.6 million people, including those affected by drought and floods, internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees and malnourished women and children. WFP continued to provide life-saving assistance in conflict-affected Northern Ethiopia.

Relief

• In the Tigray Region, WFP continued to deliver emergency food assistance to 282,528 people. In the Afar and Amhara Regions, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 90,035 and 540,812 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and food insecure people in host communities in January.

• In the Somali Region, WFP continued to provide food assistance to IDPs, and people affected by climate shocks in January. WFP assisted 842,674 people with 9,441 mt of food and USD 1.57 million in cash-based transfers (CBT) during January.

Nutrition

• WFP provided treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and prevention of wasting to 524,142 children aged 6 to 59 months, as well as pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) through distribution of 2,429 mt of specialized nutritious foods under targeted supplementary feeding (TSF) and blanket supplementary feeding (BSF) activities.

Support to Refugees

• WFP supported 706,835 refugees with 7,016 mt of in-kind food assistance and USD 528,925 CBT in 24 refugee camps across Ethiopia in January.

School Feeding

• In January, WFP’s on-site school feeding activities benefited 212,679 school children with 382 mt of food. Supporting local livelihoods WFP supported 52,106 children through its home-grown school feeding initiative.

Fresh Food Vouchers (FFV)

• The FFV Programme supports households with PLWG and children under the age of 2 to access fresh food and improve their dietary diversity. In January, conflict and insecurity in the Afar and Amhara Regions hampered WFP’s FFV access – halting the programme for 16,000 households.

Livelihoods

• To strengthen the livelihoods of communities, WFP supported over 4,900 women through its JP-RWEE – Women Empowerment activities. Among these women, 4,569 were women from rural areas.

Climate Risk Management

• To mitigate risks posed by the desert locust invasion, flooding and other climate shocks, WFP assisted 141,485 beneficiaries in the Somali Region through the Satellite Index Insurance for Pastoralists in Ethiopia project, which provides livestock insurance and greater protection to pastoralists.

Supply chain

• WFP’s fuel stocks dwindled to less than 10,000 litres inside the Tigray Region - Fuel has not been allowed into Tigray from the Semera corridor since early August 2021.

• In January, the Logistics Cluster supported two partners with the airlift of 16.5 mt of essential medicines, from Addis Ababa to Mekele However, no convoys in the Semera-Mekele humanitarian corridor took place due to operational challenges hampering movement.

• WFP dispatched 25 trucks carrying 320 mt of nutrition food to 11 locations and 19 convoys of 256 trucks carrying 9,069 mt of relief food to five locations in the Amhara Region.

• As part of the COVID-19 response, the Addis Ababa Humanitarian Air Hub delivered 13.6 mt of COVID - 19 personal protective equipment and general medical supplies on behalf of the African CDC to the Republic of Cameroon.

Accountability to Affected Populations

• In January, WFP’s community feedback and response mechanism recorded 293 cases through the hotline, and helpdesks. Key issues reported by beneficiaries were challenges of targeting, registration for programmes and delayed distributions. To address these, WFP monitoring teams raised awareness with local authorities to ensure vulnerable people in communities had unhindered access to assistance. WFP also shared information of food distribution dates directly with beneficiaries - 185 (63 percent) of cases are closed, and 108 (37 percent) cases are ongoing.

Cross-border Assistance to South Sudan

• WFP in Ethiopia continued to support WFP’s operations in South Sudan through river, road and airdrop deliveries.

However as of 1 November, airdrop operations have been suspended to date.

United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS)

• In January, UNHAS transported 4582 kg of light humanitarian cargo and 460 passengers within Ethiopia.