WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

11,217 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 657,500 cash transferred made

USD$ 222 million (February 2020 - July 2021) net funding requirements

1.7 m people assisted in January 2021

Operational Updates

In January, WFP assisted 1.7 million people, including drought and floodaffected people, internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, and malnourished children and pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG0.

Assistance to refugees

• WFP assisted over 694,100 refugees through the distribution of in-kind food and cash-based transfers (CBT) in 22 refugee camps and seven sites.

In total, WFP distributed 11,217 mt of food items and transferred USD 657,500 in cash. Refugees received 84 percent of the standard daily calories requirement due to financial constraints. From March onwards, ration sizes may drop to 67 percent if additional funding is not received.

• Following a successful food delivery convoy in December, WFP managed to deliver additional food commodities to the accessible camps in the Tigray Region. In January, 25,900 refugees in Adi Harush and Mai Aini refugee camps received food assistance, of whom 3,000 arrived from the inaccessible Hitsats or Shimelba refugee camps.

Nutrition activities • WFP assisted 826,700 children aged 6-59 months, and PLWG through target supplementary feeding (TSF) and blanket supplementary feeding (BSF), including refugees supported with specialized nutritious foods.

• Due to the ongoing crisis in Tigray and lack of humanitarian access, there is a strong likelihood of a very high number of malnourished people in the Region. WFP’s response includes the provision of 100g of specialized nutritious food rations by individual to 850,000 children aged 6-59 months and women through BSF.

Relief response • WFP continued relief in-kind food distributions to drought and floodaffected people and IDPs in the Somali Region. WFP successfully provided round 2 CBT assistance to 612,000 people, totaling USD 3.5 million (ETB 145.47 million).

School feeding activities

• WFP distributed hot meals to 186,900 children in Afar and Oromia Regions. After suspension of activities in April, school feeding activities will resume in five camps in Benishangul Gumuz Region in February.

Fresh Food Vouchers (FFV)

• The business process for round 18 of vouchers were finalised. The plan is to reach 21,762 households next month (112,176 people). The FFV programme aims to improve dietary diversity among infants, young children and their mothers.

Climate Risk Management

• Despite challenges posed by the invasion of desert locust, flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic, WFP provided food assistance to 15,500 households in Somali Region through Satellite Index Insurance for pastoralists in Ethiopia (SIIPE). Both SIIPE and R4 initiatives provide livestock Asset Protection insurance and greater protection to pastoralists against climate risk. The Rural Resilience Initiative “R4” reached over 64,900 households initiative in two locations (Raya Alamata and Raya Azebo) in Amhara Region.