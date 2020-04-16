WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

35,000 mt of food distributed

USD 3 million of cash distributed

USD 280 million (February -July 2020) net funding requirements

2.4 million people assisted in January 2020

Operational Updates

• According to the 2019 Annual Country Report (ACR), WFP Ethiopia assisted 6.5 million representing 82 percent of the planned in 2019. The report indicates an overall improvement of food security in areas where WFP provided food assistance. WFP activity two focusing on Nutritional support, and treatment of moderate acute malnutrition to crisis-affected children aged 6-59 months, pregnant and nursing women reported positive Performance. The recovery rates of moderately malnourished children and pregnant and lactating women were above the WHO SPHERE standards, indicating overall effectiveness of WFP interventions.

• In January 2020, WFP assisted 2.4 million beneficiaries (60 percent of the planned target), 84 percent of whom received food while 12 percent received cash.

• Under Activity 1 focusing on relief, 1.3 million people (51 percent of the planned target) received unconditional food and cash transfers under round five distribution (mid-December to January). These included individuals targeted under the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) in Somali and Oromia regions, including drought, flood and conflict-affected internally displaced persons (IDPs). Plans to incorporate 774,000 Productive Safety Net Programme (PSNP) transitory beneficiaries under the HRP response, were further delayed into February due to delays in finalizing the beneficiary list. PSNP transitory beneficiaries are a portion of the chronically food insecure beneficiaries who received seasonal conditional assistance during the hunger season earlier in 2019 (Activity 5) but were deemed vulnerable and in need of further support following the Belg assessment. USD 24 million is required to meet February to July requirements.

• WFP provided specialized nutritious food to 388,000 malnourished pregnant and nursing women and children aged 6-59 months under Activity 2 -treatment of moderate acute malnutrition [MAM]. This represents 76 percent of the prioritized planning figure. WFP amended supply chain activities to address emerging access and transport issues. An Activity 2 requires USD 55 million to meet February to July requirements.

• Under the refugee operations, WFP provided food and cash transfers to 692,000 refugees in 26 camps. These include 119,000 young children and pregnant and nursing women who received fortified foods to prevent and treat MAM, and 114,000 school going children who received daily meals in schools. WFP assisted over 400 new arrivals from South Sudan in SNNPR in need of immediate food assistance. Additional resources of USD 82 million are required to be able to meet food needs of refugees between February to July.

• Under the livelihood support component of Activity 3, 1,800 individuals received access to 100 newly established village and saving and loan associations (VSLAs), which provided access to financial capital to vulnerable populations. 60 percent were refugee families and 40 percent were host community families, with cumulative savings of almost USD 50,000.