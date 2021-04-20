WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, February 2021

In Tigray, WFP started discussions with the Government’s National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), the Food Cluster and the Interim Administration of Tigray Regional State to identify the districts where WFP could carry out relief food distributions.

In the Somali Region, WFP continued relief in-kind food distributions to drought and flood-affected people and IDPs. WFP is responsible for relief food assistance in this Region. The first round of relief food transfers for 2021 is pending endorsement of the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) by all parties, including the the Government. The bridging rounds from HRP 2020 covered the food needs of 1.89 million people in February.