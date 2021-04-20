Ethiopia
WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, February 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
27,392 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 1.05 m cash transferred made
USD 325 million (March - August 2021) net funding requirements
2.6 m people assisted
Operational Updates
WFP assisted 2.6 million people, including drought and flood-affected people, internally displaced people (IDPs), refugees, and malnourished children and women in February.
In February, the Government requested WFP to mobilize food assistance to be distributed in Tigray as part as an emergency response and to augment secondary transport capacity for relief distributions.
Relief response
In Tigray, WFP started discussions with the Government’s National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), the Food Cluster and the Interim Administration of Tigray Regional State to identify the districts where WFP could carry out relief food distributions.
In the Somali Region, WFP continued relief in-kind food distributions to drought and flood-affected people and IDPs. WFP is responsible for relief food assistance in this Region. The first round of relief food transfers for 2021 is pending endorsement of the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) by all parties, including the the Government. The bridging rounds from HRP 2020 covered the food needs of 1.89 million people in February.
WFP also assisted 72,572 returnees and COVID-19 patients at quarantine centres with nutrient dense food rations.
Nutrition activities
WFP distributed 1,892 mt of specialized nutritious food items to 369,210 children aged 6-59 months, and pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) through targeted supplementary feeding (TSF) for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).
Insecurity in the Tigray Region has interrupted access to markets and services, leading to widespread malnourishment. WFP carried out its blanket supplementary feeding programme (BSFP) in three accessible districts in Tigray in favor of 17,238 children and 12,646 PLWG, with plans for expansion underway.
Refugees response
- WFP supported 695,440 refugees through the distribution of in-kind food and cash-based transfers (CBT) in 22 refugee camps and seven sites. In total, WFP distributed 11,264 mt of food and transferred USD 643,140 in cash. Refugees received the equivalent of 84 percent of the minimum recommended daily nutritional intake, due to financial constraints.
School feeding activities
In line with national COVID-19 safety measures, WFP resumed school feeding activities: 32,615 primary school children benefited from school meals in refugee camps in Afar, Benishangul Gumuz and Somali Regions.
WFP reached 186,900 children in Afar and Oromia regions and distributed 1,750 mt of food to schools. Following the re-opening of schools, the Ministry of Education confirmed that around 1.6 million children did not return to school (excluding Tigray region).
Fresh Food Vouchers (FFV)
As part of WFP’s FFV initiative, a total of USD 385,900 was transferred to 117,200 people to purchase fresh food. The FFV programme aims to improve dietary diversity among infants, young children and their mothers. The entitlement given to households vary on its composition.