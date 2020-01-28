28 Jan 2020

WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, December 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2019
In Numbers
31,000 mt of food distributed
US$ 1.6 million of cash distributed
US$ 197 million (January -June 2020) net funding requirements
2.3 million people assisted in December

Operational Updates

  • In December, WFP assisted 2.2 million beneficiaries (92 percent of the planned target), 87 percent of whom received food while 13 percent received cash.
    Under Activity One (relief): 1.2 million people (93 percent of the planned target) received unconditional food and cash transfers under “round four” (October to December).
  • Beneficiaries were people targeted under the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) in Somali Region (drought-affected, flood-affected and internally displaced persons [IDPs]) and Oromia Region (IDPs). Distributions for “round five” (mid-December to January) reached 20 percent of the allocation by the end of December. US$ 60 million is required to meet January to June requirements.
  • WFP provided specialized nutritious food to 340,000 malnourished pregnant and nursing women and children aged 6-59 months under Activity Two (treatment of moderate acute malnutrition [MAM]), which was 80 percent of the prioritized planning figure. Based on the lessons learnt from 2019, refresher trainings were conducted with government and NGO partners before new agreements were sighed. Sixty-four local government staff were trained on basic nutrition concepts, assessing malnutrition and classification methods, and the management of MAM patients. Activity Two requires US$ 64 million to meet January to June requirements.
  • Food and cash transfers were provided to 690,000 refugees in camps under Activity Three (refugees). Of these, 116,000 were young children and pregnant and nursing women who received supplementary fortified foods to prevent and treat MAM, and 127,000 were school-aged children who received school meals. The training and data collection for the annual Refugee Comprehensive Household Survey was completed in December; this looks at food consumption patterns, diet quality and changes over time as well as protection and gender-related aspects linked to humanitarian food and cash assistance. Activity Three requires US$ 47 million to meet January to June requirements.
  • Under the livelihood support component of Activity Three in Dollo Ado and Pugnido, training sessions focused on business skill development and crop cultivation, coupled with the distribution of 6,000 seeds to refugees and host communities. Veterinary services set up in recent months were utilized by 130 farmers to treat their livestock.

