05 Feb 2019

WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (420.48 KB)

In numbers

USD 153 million, January– June 2019 net funding requirements.

4.8 million people assisted In December 2018 (including overlaps)

Operational updates

• FEWSNET projects that vulnerable people in Somali Region will likely experience Crisis (IPC 3) or Stressed (IPC 2) levels of acute food insecurity through January 2019, with populations continuing to recover from drought and recent incidents of violence and displacement. Populations in parts of Oromia and SNNP are expected to face crisis-level acute food insecurity due to conflict, which has disrupted access to food and livelihood activities.

• The consequences of climate change combined with inter-ethnic and inter-communal violence in Ethiopia have caused internal displacement. While some of the areas have always been hotspots of inter-communal tensions, the scale and frequency of the violence seen in 2018 are unprecedented, leaving over 2.4 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of humanitarian assistance, an increase of 49 percent between October and December 2018.

• Some IDPs are reportedly living with host communities, while others are sheltered in collective sites, mainly in government buildings and schools.

• Under the 2018 Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan (HDRP) Mid-Year Review, 8 million people required targeted relief food/cash assistance until the end of 2018. This included all those assessed as being acutely food insecure, comprising ‘resident’ Ethiopians, IDPs and returnees from countries such as Djibouti and Yemen. However, those displaced after the assessments in August 2018 are not included in the current HDRP. The Government and humanitarian partners are providing assistance through rapid response plans.

