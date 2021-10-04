WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

4.3 million people assisted

USD 1.9 million cash-based transfers

USD 361 million (September 2021 - February 2022) net funding requirements

48,134 mt of food assistance distributed

Operational Updates

Relief

In the Somali Region, WFP continued to provide in-kind food assistance to drought and flood-affected people and IDPs. WFP has assisted 2.1 million people through its first round of food distributions, and a further 1.96 million in the second round of distributions under the 2021 humanitarian response plan. Under round 2, WFP delivered USD 1.45 million (ETB 66.9 million) in cash-based transfers (CBT) to 217,597 people in the Region.

In Tigray, WFP provided food and nutritional assistance to 1.3 million people in its first round of food distribution. To date, WFP has reached 2.3 million people in the second round of distributions.

Nutrition

Challenges in accessing cash and fuel hampered the humanitarian response in Tigray. Consequently, only 40 percent of the planned beneficiaries received assistance through the blanket supplementary feeding programme (BSFP).

Insecurity in Afar has interrupted access to markets and services, leading to an increase in malnutrition cases among PLWG and children.

WFP distributed 3,133 mt of specialized nutritious foods to 640,661 children aged 6-59 months, as well as pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) through targeted supplementary feeding (TSF) for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

Support to Refugees

School Feeding

Fresh Food Vouchers (FFV)

Livelihoods

Climate Risk Management

Logistics

In August, WFP transported over 13,700 mt for its relief, nutrition and refugee operations across the Tigray Region. Since December 2020, a total of 72,700 mt of food assistance has been dispatched into Tigray.

WFP transported food on behalf of the Joint Emergency Operation Programme (JEOP) and delivered 3,000 mt to communities in August. To meet urgent food needs, WFP expanded its storage capacity and installed 18 mobile storage units (MSUs), approximately 7,200 mt, in Semera.

As part of WFP’s effort to augment its fleet capacity to deliver food to hard-to-reach areas, WFP procured an additional 100 fleet trucks to support the 45 fleet trucks currently operating in Shire and Mekele.