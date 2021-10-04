Ethiopia + 2 more
WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, August 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
4.3 million people assisted
USD 1.9 million cash-based transfers
USD 361 million (September 2021 - February 2022) net funding requirements
48,134 mt of food assistance distributed
Operational Updates
- In August, WFP provided food and nutritional assistance to 4.3 million people, including drought and flood-affected people, internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees and malnourished children and women. WFP continued round two of its emergency food assistance relief response in Tigray and Somali Regions.
Relief
In Tigray, WFP provided food and nutritional assistance to 1.3 million people in its first round of food distribution. To date, WFP has reached 2.3 million people in the second round of distributions.
In the Somali Region, WFP continued to provide in-kind food assistance to drought and flood-affected people and IDPs. WFP has assisted 2.1 million people through its first round of food distributions, and a further 1.96 million in the second round of distributions under the 2021 humanitarian response plan. Under round 2, WFP delivered USD 1.45 million (ETB 66.9 million) in cash-based transfers (CBT) to 217,597 people in the Region.
Nutrition
WFP distributed 3,133 mt of specialized nutritious foods to 640,661 children aged 6-59 months, as well as pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) through targeted supplementary feeding (TSF) for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).
Insecurity in Afar has interrupted access to markets and services, leading to an increase in malnutrition cases among PLWG and children.
Challenges in accessing cash and fuel hampered the humanitarian response in Tigray. Consequently, only 40 percent of the planned beneficiaries received assistance through the blanket supplementary feeding programme (BSFP).
Support to Refugees
- WFP supported 696,624 refugees with in-kind food assistance and CBT in 22 refugee camps in August. Of these, 130,050 children aged 6-59 months, as well as PLWG benefited from assistance in camps.
School Feeding
- In August, WFP school feeding activities were limited due to summer holiday school closures.
Fresh Food Vouchers (FFV)
- The FFV Programme supports households with PLWGs and children under 2 years of age to improve their access to fresh food and improve their dietary diversity. In August, WFP transferred USD 147,000 (ETB 6.7 million) to 34,925 beneficiaries in the Amhara and Afar Regions.
Livelihoods
- To strengthen livelihoods of communities, WFP provided training on agriculture, peacebuilding, gardening, and basic business skills to over 1,150 beneficiaries.
Climate Risk Management
- To mitigate risks posed by desert locusts’ invasion, flooding and climate-related factors, WFP registered 28,300 households in the Somali Region under the satellite index insurance for pastoralists in Ethiopia (SIIPE) project, which provides livestock insurance and greater protection to pastoralists against climate risks.
Logistics
In August, WFP transported over 13,700 mt for its relief, nutrition and refugee operations across the Tigray Region. Since December 2020, a total of 72,700 mt of food assistance has been dispatched into Tigray.
WFP transported food on behalf of the Joint Emergency Operation Programme (JEOP) and delivered 3,000 mt to communities in August. To meet urgent food needs, WFP expanded its storage capacity and installed 18 mobile storage units (MSUs), approximately 7,200 mt, in Semera.
As part of WFP’s effort to augment its fleet capacity to deliver food to hard-to-reach areas, WFP procured an additional 100 fleet trucks to support the 45 fleet trucks currently operating in Shire and Mekele.
In August, WFP continued to operate its Last Mile Solution (LMS) and Bag Marking Solution (BMS) to improve its systems to track food commodities. Over 12,600 mt were recorded through the last mile solution (LMS) while over 68,770 units were tagged with bag marking solution (BMS) and delivered to 33 different locations. Since the beginning of the LMS and BMS initiatives, respectively in June 2019 and June 2020, over 39,000 mt (2.4 million units) were tagged with BMS and over 378,000 metric tons were recorded with LMS covering 136 locations.
Accountability to Affected Populations
- WFP trained field staff on the protection assessment checklist and protection and gender checklist for registration and distribution in emergency settings.
Cross-border Assistance to South Sudan
- Despite ongoing insecurity challenges and road inaccessibility, WFP continued cross-border support into South Sudan. In August, WFP delivered 1,755 mt of food commodities via airdrop from Ethiopia to Sudan.
United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS)
- In August, UNHAS transported 10,785 kg of light humanitarian cargo and 487 passengers.