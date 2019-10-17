WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

19,400 MT of food distributed

US$ 177 Million (October 2019-March 2020) net funding requirements

1.6 Million people assisted in August 2019

▪ In August, WFP assisted 1.6 million beneficiaries - 50 percent of the planning target; 87 percent of this assistance was provided via food transfers, 13 percent via cash-based transfers and four percent via a climate risk reduction insurance scheme.

▪ Under the relief activity, 33,000 people were assisted, which is only 18 percent of planned in distributions for Round 3 (distributions are still ongoing and will be completed by mid-October as planned). This activity has three subcomponents: (i) Relief food assistance to Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP)-identified beneficiaries in Somali Region; (ii) Relief food assistance to internally displaced persons in East and West Hararghe in Oromia Region; and (iii) Relief cash assistance under the HRP-Productive Safety Net Programme (PSNP) integrated cash pilot. To meet the full needs for October 2019 - March 2020, US$ 51 million is required to be able to support these interventions.

▪ WFP provided specialized nutritious food to approximately 480,000 malnourished pregnant and nursing women and children aged 6-59 months (96 percent of the planned figure) for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition.

Due to funding constraints, WFP was forced to re-prioritize assistance amongst “priority one” districts in April, (covering only 65 percent of the full requirements). WFP required US$ 30 million for October 2019 - March 2020 to meet the full needs.

▪ Food and cash transfers were provided to 66,400 refugees in camps (88 percent of planned). This included fortified foods to treat and prevent moderate acute malnutrition among mothers and children under five.

▪ To enhance the resilience and self-reliance of refugees and host community WFP continued to scale up livelihood interventions in Somali and Gambella regions. In the coming months, the interventions will be scaled up to 100,000 households (benefiting 544,000 beneficiaries), of whom 70 percent will be refugees and 30 percent from host communities. WFP requires US$ 42 million from October 2019 to March 2020 for the refugee response.

▪ Though there has been a notable decrease in the number of refugees, as per UNHCR's L3 registration, there is still a high influx of new arrivals. For example, new arrivals increased by 76 percent compared to the previous month in Dollo Ado. Refugees from Somalia were the most significant influx, stemming from chronic drought, and political instability.

▪ No WFP food assistance was provided in August under School Feeding as the schools were closed for summer holidays. To meet the full needs for October 2019 - March 2020, US$ five million is required.

▪ Under ICSP Activity five, 193,000 people benefited from weather-index insurance under Satellite Index for Pastoralists (SIIPE) and the Rural Resilience Initiative (R4).

Under R4, farmers were provided with insurance as well as facilitation to access to credit and a revolving fund. This was further complemented with financial literacy training to over 1,000 farmers. Activity five also includes Productive Safety Net Programme (PSNP) Core assistance for the first half of the year. The funding requirement for both PSNP Core and Climate solutions from October 2019 - March 2020 is US$ 11 million.

▪ Under ICSP Activity six, 43,000 beneficiaries benefited from fresh food vouchers, which can be redeemed to buy fruit, vegetables, and animal-source protein (such as eggs and milk). This has contributed to diversified household diets, especially for pregnant and nursing mothers within the first “1,000 days” from conception to the age of two.