WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

50,000 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 378 m six-month (May- October 2019) net funding requirements

5 m people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

• A total of 8.3 million Ethiopians require humanitarian assistance in 2019. This include those assessed as being acutely food insecure, comprising of ‘resident’ Ethiopians, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and returnees as well as communities affected by delayed or poor gu rains from March to May in both southern and eastern Ethiopia.

• WFP is providing food assistance (general food distributions) to 1.5 million food-insecure people (including conflict-induced IDPs) in Somali Region and 381,000 conflict-induced IDPs in the East and West Hararghe zones of Oromia Region.

• In support of the Government’s Productive Safety Net Programme (PSNP), WFP continues to provide food assistance to part of the 995,000 ‘transitory’ beneficiaries in Somali Region. These households are able to meet their minimum food needs at normal times with PSNP core transfers but unable to cope with severe shocks such as drought.

• WFP is providing cash assistance to 616,000 people in Somali Region under the integrated cash-transfer activity in an effort to better harmonize development and humanitarian investments.

• WFP continues to support targeted supplementary feeding programme for treatment of moderate acute malnutrition among conflict-induced IDPs in Oromia Region and Southern Nations and Nationalities Peoples’ Region (SNNPR). Due to insecurity and resource shortfalls, WFP was able to assist only 42 percent (165,500 clients) of the planned 394,000 moderately acutely malnourished children aged 6-59 months and acutely malnourished pregnant and nursing women and girls.).

• WFP provided food assistance to 660,000 refugees, of whom 170,000 (in 13 refugee camps) received a combination of food and cash transfers.

• A total of 8,400 moderately acutely malnourished children aged 6-59 months and acutely malnourished pregnant and nursing women in refugee camps received treatment for acute malnutrition. To prevent acute malnutrition, WFP provided specialized nutritious food to 72,000 children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and nursing women, as blanket supplementary feeding.

• WFP is addressing stunting and energy requirements of children aged 6-23 months, and pregnant and nursing women, by improving access to dietary diversity through fresh food vouchers in parts of Amhara Region. WFP provided mobile money to 13,300 people to buy fresh foods from local markets.

• The complaints-and-feedback mechanism was launched in selected woredas in Fafen, Kebri Beyah and Liben zones of Somali Region. It also covers interventions under the PSNP,

Relief (Humanitarian Response Plan), and targeted supplementary feeding in Garbile, Hartashiek, and Kole, and the refugee activity in Kebribayah and Kobe camp