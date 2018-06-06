WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, April 2018

In Numbers

2.1 million people in the Somali Region being assisted through WFP’s emergency relief assistance

US$ 146 m six months net funding requirements (May - October 2018)

3.5 million people assisted in April 2018

Operational Updates

• Heavy rainfall and flash floods received since April in the Somali Region in eastern Ethiopia have washed away livestock, homes and public infrastructure.

According to a multi-sector, joint rapid flood assessment conducted in the Somali Region an estimated 165,000 people have been affected by the flooding.

• At the request of the Somali Regional Government, WFP is dispatching 2,800 mt of food commodities to assist 165,000 people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. However, some areas remain inaccessible as bridges and roads have been severely damaged or destroyed by the heavy rains.

• WFP plans to reach 2.1 million people with emergency relief assistance in the Somali Region (including 300,000 conflict IDPs and 165,000 flood IDPs).

• WFP plans to assist 851,000 acutely malnourished children under five years and pregnant and nursing women, in areas where there is high risk of malnutrition under the Targeted Supplementary Feeding Programme (TSFP). In addition, WFP is providing nutrition support to an estimated 15,000 IDPs (children under five years and pregnant and nursing women) in the Oromia Region that were displaced by the Oromia-Somali region border conflict in late 2017.

• Through the R4 Rural Resilience Initiative, WFP continued to support smallholder farmers who benefit from the Government’s Productive Safety Net Programme (PSNP). In April, an estimated 9,200 farmers in the Tigray region registered under the insurance programme for farmers, received insurance pay-outs worth US$ 63,300.

• WFP is distributing food commodities to 683,000 refugees; of which an estimated 145,700 (in 13 refugee camps) are receiving a combination of food and cash assistance. Ethiopia remains the second largest refugee hosting state in Africa with over 916,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers.