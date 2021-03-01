WFP appeals for US$ 107 million to tackle food security and nutrition in Ethiopia's Tigray Region

ADDIS ABABA – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is appealing urgently for US$107 million for its emergency response in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region to buy and deliver food for 1 million people and provide specialized nutrition support for 875,000 children and pregnant or nursing mothers after months of insecurity.

WFP’s response was requested by the Government of Ethiopia and includes logistical support to both the Government and humanitarian partners to deliver humanitarian assistance in Tigray, especially in rural areas.

“Three million people in the region are in urgent need of food assistance,” said Steven Were Omamo, WFP Representative and Country Director in Ethiopia. “For WFP to contribute to meeting their needs, funds are needed now, so that life-saving food and nutrition support can urgently reach the most vulnerable people.”

WFP is coordinating its relief food response closely with the government’s National Disaster Risk Management Commission and the Non-Governmental Organizations in Tigray that are also providing relief food assistance.

If sufficient funding is secured, WFP will also augment the transportation capacity of both the government and partners to deliver additional humanitarian assistance to those in need in Tigray, especially in rural areas.

Instability in Tigray has generated a severe food security and nutrition emergency, requiring an immediate response.

The Food Cluster, co-led by WFP, estimates that 3 million people need emergency food assistance and these needs are expected to persist at least until late this year. Food insecurity is attributable to many factors: conflict, loss of employment and income, disruption of markets and movement, loss of harvests, increased food prices, and severe difficulties accessing cash and fuel.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

