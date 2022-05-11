WASH Severity Classification (WSC): Overview - WSC Light - Ethiopia, February 2022

Summary

The analysis for the WASH Severity Classification (WSC) found that all regions apart from Addis Ababa (Phase 2 - Stressed) are in severity Phase 3 (Crisis) or Phase 4 (Critical) and in need of humanitarian WASH assistance. The severity scores are primarily due to widespread use of unimproved sanitation facilities, poor access and use of soap, and presence of cholera. Conflict in the north and ongoing drought in the south and south eastern parts of the country are likely to have further exacerbated the WASH situation.