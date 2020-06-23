Visit to Ethiopia – Report of the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression (A/HRC/44/49/Add.1) [EN/AR]

Human Rights Council

Forty-fourth session

15 June–3 July 2020

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

The Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, David Kaye, visited Ethiopia from 2 to 9 December 2019, at the invitation of the Government. The visit took place against the backdrop of an important ongoing legal and institutional reform.

In the present report, the Special Rapporteur welcomes steps taken by the Government to lift the state of emergency, free journalists and political prisoners, allow previously banned opposition groups to operate, and adopt new laws on civil society organizations and on countering terrorism. The Special Rapporteur also expresses concerns at the adoption of a new law aimed at curbing hate speech and disinformation, which may adversely affect freedom of expression. In this context, he recommends that the Government carry out a broad and deep national dialogue to address grievances and to build robust and inclusive democratic institutions. The mandate of the Special Rapporteur remains committed to working with the Government and the people of Ethiopia in their efforts to meet the State’s obligations under international human rights law.

I. Introduction