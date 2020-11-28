Violence in Ethiopia: The FDFA allocates CHF 2 million for humanitarian aid and calls on all parties to respect international humanitarian law

Since early November, clashes in the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia have forced thousands of people to flee their homes. The need for humanitarian aid has increased, which has spread to neighbouring countries, particularly Sudan. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has decided to support humanitarian operations in the region with CHF 2 million. It calls for strict compliance with international humanitarian law, rapid and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid, a desescalation of violence and a return to dialogue.

Since 4 November 2020, clashes in northern Ethiopia have exacerbated the already precarious situation in the region. The FDFA has decided to allocate CHF 2 million for humanitarian activities. This amount will be provided by the Swiss Confederation's Humanitarian Aid Unit, which is based at the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), in support of the ICRC and the Ethiopian Humanitarian Fund. The crisis is also affecting neighbouring Sudan, where more than 40,000 refugees have arrived on its territory. The Swiss contribution will also support the operations of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Sudan.

Switzerland reiterates its appeal to all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law. The protection of the civilian population and the facilitation of rapid and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid for all parties to the conflict are of paramount importance. Finally, the FDFA calls for a transparent and impartial investigation of all alleged violations of international law in connection with the conflict.

