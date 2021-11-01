Using Radio To Increase Community Engagement on Gender-Based Violence: A Radio Series in Ethiopia

This guide was developed based on experiences and learning from an Action Against Hunger Protection team in Ethiopia. It shows how social and behavior change techniques can be applied to protection and gender-based violence (GBV) programming, to create awareness on GBV issues, reduce community members' tolerance to GBV, and increase social support to GBV survivors.

In this document, you will find helpful tips and practical step-by-step information for field practitioners on how to plan a radio series, create attractive radio episodes on GBV, mobilize local influencers, set up listeners' clubs, and monitor changes in attitudes among community members, while promoting the best practices in protection.