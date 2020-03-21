USAID Funds 1.85M Assistance to Combat COVID-19 in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, March 21/2020( ENA) The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced a 1.85 million USD assistance to support Ethiopia’s efforts in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement the USAID noted that the agency is working closely with Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and other partners to support capacity-building, preparation, and response to the ongoing public health emergency related to COVID-19 in the country.

USAID assistance is supporting information campaigns to inform the public on reducing the risk of spreading or contracting the virus.

“We’re also supporting training for healthcare workers on infection prevention and control measures, and training for Ethiopian Airlines staff on how to recognize COVID-19 symptoms,” the statement added.

Furthermore, it indicated that the USAID will also donate personal protection equipment.

USAID has been partnering with the Government of Ethiopia for many years to strengthen the ability to prevent, detect and respond to emerging infectious diseases of pandemic potential like COVID-19.