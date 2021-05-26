U.S. Delivers Vehicles and Health Supplies to Tigray Regional Health Bureau

Embassy of the United States of America

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Mekele, May 25, 2021– Last Thursday the United States handed over 33 vehicles and an array of medical and healthcare supplies valued at $3.5 million to the Tigray Regional Health Bureau. The vehicles replace destroyed and looted vehicles that are essential for delivering life-saving public health services throughout Tigray. This handover is part of the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) broader support for health workers providing critical care to people affected by the ongoing crisis.

The vehicles enable health workers to travel to communities without access to healthcare, to distribute medical supplies, and to transport patients to health centers to receive specialized care, including safe childbirth for expecting mothers. Mobile healthcare delivery has become a critical avenue to reach people in need of medical care, particularly those who have been displaced. In addition to the fleet of vehicles, USAID’s Transform Primary Health Care project is providing beds, mattresses, water tanks, gloves, sanitizer supplies and equipment, and field manuals to better equip health workers to serve their communities.

“The United States and our partners remain committed to supporting the Ethiopian citizens affected by the Tigray crisis. These vehicles and medical supplies will provide life-saving care to children, women and families who would otherwise remain beyond reach due to the prolonged conflict,” said USAID Ethiopia Mission Director Sean Jones.

The United States is Ethiopia’s largest bilateral partner with more than $4.2 billion of investments in humanitarian and development assistance over the past five years alone. Since the conflict in Tigray began in November 2020, the United States has provided nearly $310 million for emergency humanitarian assistance in the region, including food, shelter, and supplies, as well as health and nutrition support, medical equipment, and medicines—reaching more than 1.5 million people with critical aid to date.

