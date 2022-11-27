Urgent Resumption of Lifesaving Nutrition Interventions in Tigray Region: A top priority for the Nutrition Cluster

The Nutrition Cluster in Tigray region of Ethiopia owes the government, the public, cluster donors and the humanitarian community information on the current situation in the region, especially after the resumption of escalated conflict in the last week of August 2022. Cognizant of the fact that there has been a peace deal between the government of Ethiopia and TPLF, significant quantity of Nutrition supplies being available in Addis Ababa, no change has happened on the ground except increase optimism in the population and among humanitarian actors. Any delay in action will only endanger the lives of vulnerable population, especially children under 5 years, pregnant and lactating women, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.