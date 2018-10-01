Update on renewed influx from Eritrea - 24 September 2018

Following the Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship, signed on July 09, 2018 by the governments of Ethiopia and Eritrea, two border crossing points were reopened on 11 September 2018.

The reopening of these border crossing points has resulted in an increase in the number of new arrivals from Eritrea, with the average daily rate of arrivals increasing from an average of 50 individuals to approximately 180 individuals. Between 12 and 20 September, 2018, a total of 1,700 refugees were registered at the Endabaguna Reception Centre.

Informal accounts indicate that currently there are no border controls at the newly reopened Zalambesa and Bure crossing points, with unverified media reports of thousands of people crossing the border in both directions. Some Eritreans have travelled straight to the camps or presented themselves directly to the Endabaguna registration center.

As per the established procedures, ARRA is requesting all new arrivals to present their asylum applications at temporary collection centres situated along the border, namely Zalambessa, Rama, Humera, Gerhusirnay, Adinebrieid, and Chilla. From there, they will be moved to Endabaguna for registration.

According to ARRA, women and children under 15 years constitute around 80% of the new arrivals. This contrasts with the current population profile of the Eritrean camps in Tigray, where women and children represent 63% of camp residents. This changing profile is attributed to the reopening of border crossing points, which has facilitated easy transit and safe travel for women and children. While ARRA and UNHCR field staff are analysing these shifting trends, registration data indicates that, in addition to the standard reasons for leaving Eritrea, family reunification is cited as an additional motive for movement by at least 88% of the newly registered.

The latest influx brings the total number of Eritrean refugees in the Tigray region close to 46,000 individuals, of whom 12.4% are unaccompanied and separated children. As of 19 September, there were a total of 1,250 new arrivals at the Endabaguna Reception Centre awaiting transfer to the camps, with a further 1,400 at the border ready to be transported to the Reception Centre.

The Reception Centre currently has the capacity to register 500 people at a time.

UNHCR and ARRA, in coordination with partners, are providing life-saving assistance to the new arrivals, including food, shelter, water and health and sanitation. UNHCR and ARRA are also working to upgrade reception and registration capacities in order to respond to the influx in a timely manner. Both agencies have increased their registration capacity and aim to register up to 500 individuals per day.

While recognising the potential for secondary movement in the medium to long-term, UNHCR and ARRA consider that many new arrivals will proceed to the camps upon registration. An inter-agency task force has been deployed to Mai Ani, Adi Harush, and Hitsats - the three camps receiving new arrivals - to support the expansion of shelter capacity by upgrading existing communal structures and identifying sites for installing emergency shelters.

UNHCR notes that the Ethiopian government has reiterated its commitment to ensure the protection of, and assistance to, all Eritrean asylum-seekers in the country.

September 24, 2018