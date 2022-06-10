Unprecedented drought brings threat of starvation to millions in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia (Issue Date: 9 June 2022)

Climate change and La Niña have caused an unprecedented multi-season drought, punctuated by one of the worst March-to-May rains in 70 years

KEY MESSAGES

Rainfall deficits during the recent March-April-May 2022 rainy season have been the most severe in at least the last 70 years in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia. The ongoing, four-season drought has been the most extensive and persistent event since 1981. Grave concerns are raised by elevated risks of a fifth below-average rainy season in October-November-December.

This exceptional four-season drought, amplified by exceptionally warm air temperatures and increased evaporative demand and desiccation, has been devastating to livelihoods and produced repetitive, debilitating and cumulative shocks to herds, crops, water availability, and household incomes.

More than seven million livestock have died and millions of people face the threat of starvation. The impacts of the severe drought on livelihoods will intensify rapidly in the coming months due to the effects of the extremely poor March-April-May rains.