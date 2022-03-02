The United States Shares 6.9+ Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine with Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, March 1, 2022 – The Embassy of the United States in Ethiopia is pleased to announce the arrival of 840,060 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that the U.S. is sharing with Ethiopia through COVAX. We are sharing these doses safely, equitably, and with the singular objective of saving lives – with no strings attached. This batch, which arrived at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, via COVAX on March 1, 2022, brings the number of doses of vaccines provided to Ethiopia to nearly 7 million doses since July 2021.

We are pleased to support the Ethiopian Ministry of Health’s second vaccine campaign launched on February 14, 2022. Safe and effective vaccines are our best tool to end the pandemic, and the United States is committed to purchasing and donating 1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. To date, the United States has delivered more than 400 million doses of vaccine to more than 110 countries. This undertaking to provide COVID-19 vaccines to 92 Gavi Advance Market Commitment economies and African Union Member States will continue to fulfill U.S. President Biden’s commitment to strengthen the fight against the global pandemic.

“The United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home. We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic.” – President Biden

We look forward to continued coordination with the African Union and Africa’s CDC to deliver these doses across the continent through the COVAX initiative via their established logistical channels.

