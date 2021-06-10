United States provides emergency food, water, and aid to feed three million people facing famine in Tigray, Ethiopia

Today, Administrator Samantha Power announced that the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing more than $181 million to deliver life-saving food, agricultural supplies, safe drinking water, shelter, health care, and essential services to protect the most vulnerable in Ethiopia's Tigray region, where a worsening humanitarian catastrophe threatens millions of civilians.

This urgently needed humanitarian aid will address life-threatening hunger and acute malnutrition by providing nearly 100,000 metric tons of food---enough to feed three million people for nearly two months---as well as seeds, tools, and fertilizers for farmers to replant crops intentionally destroyed by armed actors. In addition, USAID will help protect the most vulnerable with safe spaces and psychosocial support for women and girls, case management for survivors of gender-based violence, training for social workers and community case workers, and programs to reunite children separated from their families. The United States is the world's largest donor of humanitarian assistance for the Tigray response, contributing nearly $487 million since the crisis began.

The already dire situation in Tigray is deteriorating at alarming speed. As a result of the conflict, nearly 90 percent of Tigray's population ---as many as 5.2 million people---need urgent assistance. USAID experts report that food scarcity in Tigray may already rise to the level of famine, threatening the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Communities are starving, and the number of malnourished children is increasing each week. These conditions will continue to worsen without vast improvements in humanitarian access, an immediate ceasefire, and an end to the systematic atrocities being committed against civilian populations by armed actors.

Despite the insecurity and severe constraints on humanitarian access, USAID and its partners are providing life-saving aid to millions who need it most. Since March 1, 2021, USAID has deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to lead the U.S. Government's response on the ground. But, the United States cannot respond to the humanitarian crisis alone. The magnitude of this crisis is too vast, and with famine looming, the stakes are too high. Other donors must urgently step up to increase their contributions and raise their voices to secure an immediate ceasefire. The Government of Ethiopia must remove the many barriers that continue to prevent aid workers from saving lives, and all parties to the conflict must take immediate steps to protect the security and safety of these workers---nine of whom have already lost their lives while serving others.

While humanitarian assistance will help alleviate urgent needs, it will not address the root causes of the suffering in Tigray. All parties must end the fighting and work with the international community to secure a political settlement, promote national reconciliation, and ensure accountability for those responsible for atrocities.

For the latest updates on U.S. humanitarian assistance for the Tigray response, visit: Ethiopia | Humanitarian Assistance | US Agency for International Development.

Office of Press Relations press@usaid.gov