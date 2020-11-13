Ethiopia
UNICEF statement on the situation in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia
Statement from UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, Mohamed Malick Fall
NAIROBI, 13 November 2020 - “UNICEF is deeply concerned about the safety and wellbeing of children affected by ongoing military operations in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia.
“UNICEF calls on all parties to the conflict to adhere to international humanitarian law and to protect children from harm. UNICEF also calls on all parties to ensure that humanitarian actors have unconditional and sustained access on the ground to reach civilians in need and to preserve children’s access to basic social services.”
