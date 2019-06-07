UNICEF Horn of Africa Drought Situation as of May 31, 2019

Regional Situation and Needs in the Horn of Africa: Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda and Somalia

21.5 million people in need of humanitarian services#

9.5 million children in need of humanitarian services#

12.8 million people (6.2 million children) food insecure (IPC Phase 3+)

896,127children requiring SAM treatment

14.4 million people are in need of water

At least7.2 million children are out of school

Amongst the lowest cumulative rainfall totals since 1981 across parts of the Horn of Africa

At least 14 million people will be food insecure (IPC3+) when food insecurity will peak between June and October

Rising staple food prices limit food access