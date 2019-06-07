UNICEF Horn of Africa Drought Situation as of May 31, 2019
Regional Situation and Needs in the Horn of Africa: Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda and Somalia
21.5 million people in need of humanitarian services#
9.5 million children in need of humanitarian services#
12.8 million people (6.2 million children) food insecure (IPC Phase 3+)
896,127children requiring SAM treatment
14.4 million people are in need of water
At least7.2 million children are out of school
Amongst the lowest cumulative rainfall totals since 1981 across parts of the Horn of Africa
At least 14 million people will be food insecure (IPC3+) when food insecurity will peak between June and October
Rising staple food prices limit food access
Crop production up to 50 percent below average