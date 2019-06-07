07 Jun 2019

UNICEF Horn of Africa Drought Situation as of May 31, 2019

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.21 MB)

Regional Situation and Needs in the Horn of Africa: Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda and Somalia

  • 21.5 million people in need of humanitarian services#

  • 9.5 million children in need of humanitarian services#

  • 12.8 million people (6.2 million children) food insecure (IPC Phase 3+)

  • 896,127children requiring SAM treatment

  • 14.4 million people are in need of water

  • At least7.2 million children are out of school

  • Amongst the lowest cumulative rainfall totals since 1981 across parts of the Horn of Africa

  • At least 14 million people will be food insecure (IPC3+) when food insecurity will peak between June and October

  • Rising staple food prices limit food access

  • Crop production up to 50 percent below average

