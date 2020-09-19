UNICEF Hands over 380 Oxygen Concentrators to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa September 19/2020 (ENA) The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Friday handed over 380 oxygen concentrators to Ministry of Health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ethiopia.

The oxygen concentrators and their accessories were procured with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), according to UNICEF.

Some 100 of the concentrators will be allocated to the recently inaugurated field hospital in Addis Ababa under St. Peter’s Hospital.

On the occasion, Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse extended her deepest appreciation to the US and the UK governments for their continued commitment to supporting Ethiopia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are delighted that these concentrators have come at a time when Ethiopia needs them most. With the increasing number of COVID patients in the country, these concentrators as well as previously donated ventilators will help save lives of many that would have otherwise been lost due to COVID-19.”

UNICEF Deputy Representative in Ethiopia, Michele Servadei on his part said “oxygen concentrators are essential in treating patients with a moderate to severe form of COVID-19.”

USAID Mission Director Sean Jones emphasized on power of partnership which has made possible the procurement of this essential oxygen equipment that only together as partners, strong and unified global community can prevail over Coronavirus pandemic.

FCDO Development Director in Ethiopia, Dr.Christian Rogg said the British government has a valued partnership with the Government of Ethiopia to address the challenges of COVID-19.

“We look forward to continued collaboration and partnership to address this global challenge and strengthen essential health care provision,” he added.

UNICEF has provided 1,000 pulse oximeters to COVID-19 treatment centers, 6,000 pulse oximeters for non-COVID related treatment and personal protective equipment for over 200,000 health workers in Ethiopia in response to the COVID-19 Since the COVID-19 outbreak of the pandemic in Ethiopia, it was learned.

Oxygen concentrators are medical equipment that filter the surrounding air and compress it to the required density to deliver purified medical oxygen to patients needing respiratory support and will be repurposed for the treatment of pneumonia in children.