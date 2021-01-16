UNICEF funds ERCS to strengthen emergency humanitarian response

Ethiopian Red Cross Society in collaboration with United Nation Children Fund (UNICEF) delivered Birr 1.2 Million emergency humanitarian assistance to children and mothers exposed by the conflict in the northern part of Ethiopia.

With the support, ERCS reached out 6500 breast feeding moms and children under age 5 particularly Internally Displaced People (IDP) in western Tigray, North Gondor, Shire and Mekelle. The humanitarian supply includes drinking water, essential medicines and nutrition services.

Aiming to ease people’s suffering, ERCS with its partners has been providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance to those most affected by the conflict in Tigray. Strengthening collaboration, ERCS and UNICEF are stretching their humanitarian effort and reaching out conflict affected people specifically in Metekel, and Konso.