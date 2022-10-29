UNICEF Ethiopia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9 - September 2022

Highlights

Ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia has led to the additional displacement of approximately 574,000 people in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray since fighting resumed in late August. Insecurity and restrictions on the movement of aid continue to constrain the humanitarian response across the three regions.

Despite a constrained operating environment in September, UNICEF supported the provision of primary health care services to 23,062 children and women in Tigray, Afar and Amhara.

In the reporting period, UNICEF delivered over 100,000 cartons of RUTF and approximately 2,000 cartons of therapeutic milk across Ethiopia, enough to provide children with critical SAM treatment through December.

UNICEF and partners reached nearly 500,000 drought-affected children in Oromia and Somali with routine measles vaccination in September.

Situation in Numbers

29.7 million

people in need (2022 HNO)

12.5 million children in need of humanitarian assistance

(2022 HNO)

2.75 million Internally Displaced People (IDPs)

(DTM 2022)

875,879

pending and registered refugees

(UNHCR, 30 September 2022)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) 2022 currently requires US$532.3 million to meet the critical humanitarian needs of children, adolescents, women, and men in Ethiopia. This represents an increase of over US$281 million from 2021 primarily due to the expanding conflict in northern Ethiopia, increased needs due to climatic shocks including severe drought, failed harvests, public health emergencies, and deepening food insecurity across the country. To date, US$201.6 million has been received towards the appeal, representing, with the carry forward from 2021, only 38 per cent of the required needs to reach children and their families with critical lifesaving support.

Within the appeal, funding dedicated to the Northern Ethiopia Response Plan is budgeted at US$223.1 million and fully incorporated in the HAC. Furthermore, due to the severe drought that has impacted close to 17 million people across four regions, another US$202.9 million within the HAC has been dedicated to the drought response. UNICEF appeals for support to close the remaining gaps and to ensure that children and their caregivers receive lifesaving support.

UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to the many donors who have already provided critical support towards UNICEF’s HAC, including Australia, Canada, Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), China, Denmark, European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, UK Aid, United Arab Emirates, USAID, Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF), and private sector donor contributions through UNICEF National Committees.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia has led to an increasingly volatile security environment and a deteriorating humanitarian situation across Afar, Amhara, and Tigray regions. Continued airstrikes and shelling on multiple fronts are driving additional displacement along Tigray’s northern border, where more than 210,000 people have been newly displaced since the resumption of fighting in late August. A comprehensive humanitarian response to new and existing displacements in Tigray remains constrained by insecurity and limited access, where restrictions on the movement of humanitarian supplies, cash, fuel, and staff—via land and air—into the region are limiting critical health, WASH, nutrition, and education programming interventions, among others. For example, there was an approximately 84 percent reduction in the number of children and pregnant and lactating women (PLW) accessing primary healthcare services in Tigray from August to September. Additionally, a UNICEF-led ‘Find and Treat’ campaign across three woredas in Tigray found global acute malnutrition (GAM) and severe acute malnutrition (SAM) rates of 30.1 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively; however, insufficient nutrition supplies in the region, as well as the inability of partners to access operational sites, could lead to a shortage of lifesaving nutrition services and an increase in malnutrition rates in the coming weeks.

In Afar, 163,709 people have been newly displaced from conflict-affected woredas of Zones 2, 3, and 4 bordering Tigray, as of September 30, representing a more than thirtyfold increase in the number of displacements due to the northern Ethiopia conflict since the fighting resumed. In addition to access constraints, health services in Afar are disrupted by a shortage of medical supplies to treat acute and chronic illnesses, particularly among newly displaced populations. In Amhara, more than 200,000 people in North Wollo and Wag Hemra zones have been newly displaced, bringing the total number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the region to more than 1.1 million. Additionally, in conflict-affected areas of the region, 180 health posts, 39 health centers, and one primary hospital are non-functional, interrupting health services for approximately 340,000 children and PLW. The escalation of conflict has also had a significant negative impact on education services in North Wollo, North and West Gondar, and Wag Hemra, where 625 schools are closed, leaving more than 500,000 children without access to education.

Meanwhile, the effects of drought and conflict continue to converge in eastern and southern Ethiopia, driving displacement and disrupting pastoralist and agro-pastoralist livelihoods across Oromia, Somali, and Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples (SNNP), Southwest, and Sidama regions. Drought and persistent conflict among unidentified armed groups (UAGs) in Oromia has led to the displacement of nearly 1.5 million people, a spike in the SAM caseload, and an increase in protection concerns, such as early marriage, among displaced children. Additionally, ten droughtprone zones in the region continue to receive below-average to no rainfall, leaving more than 1.6 million people in need of urgent water supply.

A deteriorating access environment in Somali’s southern zones—including Afder and Shebelle—due to an incursion by Al-Shabaab in July and August improved during the reporting period, leading to a resumption of critical programming in drought-affected areas; however, a border dispute between armed groups in the Somali and Afar regions has generated a new wave of IDPs in Sitti zone, where hundreds of thousands of people are sheltering in makeshift sites and are in need of critical nutrition, WASH, and protection assistance. Separately, a recent Belg assessment of SNNP, Southwest, and Sidama regions, found that nearly 4.4 million people require humanitarian assistance due to drought and recurring intercommunal violence across the three regions, including more than 2.4 million people in need of immediate WASH assistance.

In addition, continued heavy rainfall in Gambella region throughout September has exacerbated flooding that began during the June-August Kiremt rainy season. The ongoing flooding in the region has affected more than 250,000 people—including 36,000 children—in nine woredas and left more than 75,000 people—including 10,000 children— displaced. Additionally, flooding has completely or partially damaged 117 schools, while 21 schools are serving as temporary IDP shelters, which has interrupted schooling for nearly 60,000 children. According to the regional Disaster Risk Management Commission (DRMC) and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the most urgent needs among IDPs in Gambella include food, shelter, WASH, health, and nutrition assistance. Periods of intense rainfall are also leading to flash floods in four zones near the Awash River in Afar, which have displaced 59,440 people as of the end of the reporting period.

While the general security situation in Benishangul Gumuz remained relatively calm in September, active fighting in several woredas of Kemashi and Metekel zones, as well as Mao-Komo special woreda, continues to block humanitarian organizations from carrying out assistance activities. As of the end of the reporting period, the regional DRMC reports that there are more than 440,000 IDPs in the region, of which nearly one-quarter are children younger than five years of age and PLW.