UNICEF Ethiopia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9: October 2021

Highlights

A nationwide nOPV2 vaccination campaign was launched on 22 October 2021 in all but three regions of the country (Afar, Somali and Tigray). UNICEF supported the campaign’s communication and social mobilization, vaccine management and logistics.

To date, a total of 177,687 children (48% girls) have been reached through the provision of formal or non-formal education across emergency-affected regions in Ethiopia.

Approximately 245,000 children were screened for malnutrition in Tigray and more than 5,900 children (2.4%) were found to have SAM and were admitted for treatment showing an increase of 48 per cent compared to last month.

A total of 168 cholera cases were reported with five deaths in Oromia and Somali.

UNICEF scaled-up humanitarian cash transfers to Dessie town for people displaced due to the Northern Ethiopia conflict benefiting over 10,000 internally displaced people in Dessie town.

35 GBV survivors in Amhara region have accessed a safe reporting system and received MHPSS, food and NFIs, dignity kit, medical, emergency cash support and legal advice, through referral linkages in Debark and Dabat woredas of North Gondar while 251 GBV survivors in Tigray were provided with case management and referred to appropriate services.