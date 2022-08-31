UNICEF Ethiopia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7: July 2022

Highlights

• In the regions of Ethiopia worst affected by the drought, child marriage has on average more than doubled in the space of one year.

• Sporadic measles outbreaks and seasonal malaria cases have shown an increase especially in the southern part of the country following the rainy season.

• In Somali, the increase in security incidents due to communal conflicts and Al Shabab incursion has hampered access to drought affected areas of Gode, Afder and Dolo Ado woredas of Liban zone where security restrictions and measures have increased.

• As part of preparedness for a Cholera outbreak among new IDPs in Debre Birhan, UNICEF has prepositioned five Cholera Treatment Centre (CTC) kits.

• UNICEF has additionally allocated US$ 1.7 million to Oromia to support more people affected by the drought.

Situation in Numbers

29.7 million people in need (2022 HRP)

12.5 million children in need of humanitarian assistance (2022 HRP)

2.75 million Internally Displaced People (IDPs) (DTM 2022) **

871,910 pending and registered refugees (UNHCR, 31 July 2022)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) 2022 requires US$351.1 million to meet the critical humanitarian needs of children, adolescents, women and men in Ethiopia. To date, US$131 million has been received towards the appeal, representing, with the carry forward from 2021, only 46 per cent of the required needs to reach children and their families with critical lifesaving support.

Within the appeal, funding dedicated to the Northern Ethiopia Response plan is budgeted at US$176.3 million and fully incorporated in the HAC. Furthermore, due to the severe drought, which has affected more than 9.9 million people across four regions, another US$65.7 million within the HAC has been dedicated to the drought response. UNICEF appeals for additional donor support to close the remaining gaps and to ensure that children and their caregivers receive lifesaving services and supplies further support interventions that seek to address climate resiliency and durable solutions. Due to increased needs related primarily to climatic shocks, failed harvests, and deepening food insecurity across the country, UNICEF is currently undertaking a revision of the HAC to reflect increasing funding requirements. Further details will be shared once the revision is finalized. Furthermore, more than 85 per cent of funds are currently being channelled to the northern and drought responses, leaving highly critical gaps in humanitarian response in other areas of the country which are highly in need.

UNICEF eexpresses its sincere gratitude to the many donors that have already provided critical support towards UNICEF’s HAC, including Australia, Canada, Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), China, Denmark, European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, UK Aid, USAID, Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF) and private sector donor contributions through UNICEF National Committees.