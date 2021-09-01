UNICEF Ethiopia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6 (includes Northern Ethiopia Response) – Reporting Period: July 2021

Highlights

The expansion of the Tigray crisis into neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions has caused significant displacement across regional boundaries and internally within the regions creating a new wave of humanitarian needs. As of 31 July, Amhara and Afar were hosting over 674,000 and 161,000 internally displaced people (IDPs), respectively, since the beginning of the crisis. In July, UNICEF actively responded to the needs of over 23,000 IDPs in Amhara and 60,000 in Afar through provision of essential supplies and services, including ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) non-food items (NFIs), and through deployment of Mobile Health and Nutrition Teams (MHNTs).

Nationwide, Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) admissions increased by 8.9 per cent (3,438 more children) compared to the previous month and by 11 per cent (4,154 more children) compared to the same month last year. In response, UNICEF dispatched 20,245 cartons of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF), 435 cartons of F-75 and 316 cartons of F-100 during the month of July. In Tigray, a total of 74,527 children were screened for malnutrition and 1,388 children were admitted for SAM treatment.

In July alone UNICEF and partners reached 32,764 girls and boys, women and men across Tigray, Amhara and Afar with gender based violence (GBV) risk mitigation and response interventions; case management services; support to GBV survivors and unaccompanied and separated children (UASC); as well as mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) and prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA). In addition, 1,136 children who experienced violence were reached by health social and legal/law enforcement services in Amhara, Afar, Benishangul-Gumuz, Oromia, Gambella (refugees) and Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s (SNNP) regions.

UNICEF continues to provide education assistance for internally displaced and emergency-affected out-of-school age children in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Regional Education Bureaus (REBs) and NGO partners. To date, a total of 141,338 (48% girls) children have been reached through the provision of formal or non-formal education. This includes 16,879 children (49% girls) receiving “Bete-My Home” integrated education and child protection assistance in Tigray.