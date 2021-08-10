UNICEF Ethiopia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5 – Mid-Year Report (January – June 2021)

Highlights

·Nearly 3.95 million people, including over 2 million children are currently displaced across parts of Ethiopia.

·Issues of security and humanitarian access are preventing access to basic services, including telecommunications, fuel, electricity and banking services, which continue to hamper UNICEF and partners’ capacities to effectively operate.

·From January to June 2021, UNICEF has supported the treatment of 164,118 children under five years with Severe Acutely Malnutrition (SAM).

·A total of 1,943 girls and boys who have experienced some form of violence have been reached by health, social work and legal/law enforcement services in Amhara, Benishangul Gumuz, Gambella, Oromia and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples (SNNP) regions.

·UNICEF has provided technical and financial support to regional education bureaus (REB) to train 230 woreda education experts and education office on strengthening sub-national education cluster coordination, education in emergencies (EiE) data collection, analysis and interpretation and minimum standards for emergency planning and reporting.

·The combined 2021 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) and Tigray response appeal for US$192.7 is in process of revision based on exacerbating needs and increased access. At present, there remains a significant funding gap of 54 per cent. Continued funding deficits will greatly minimize UNICEF and partners’ ability to save lives, offer protection and ensure dignity to the children, women and men affected by the multiple crises in Ethiopia.