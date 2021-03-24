UNICEF Ethiopia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 (Tigray Crisis): 15 March 2021

Highlights

Since the beginning of its response to the Tigray crisis, UNICEF has delivered over 863 metric tons of multi-sectoral supplies to eight partners (including regional bureaus) with a total value of approximately US$2,000,000.

UNICEF continues to support 425,547 people from the IDP, host, and refugee communities with safe water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene through water trucking and rehabilitation of water schemes across Tigray and in conflict affected areas of Amhara and Afar.

UNICEF has deployed an International Emergency Coordinator to support the humanitarian intervention in WASH, Health, Nutrition and Protection services to the new IDPs reported in Shire who are in critical need.

Through UNICEF support, the Regional Health Bureau has operationalized 10 Mobile Health and Nutrition Teams (MHNTs) who have begun providing services in 10 woredas.